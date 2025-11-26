Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CLEAR Secure (YOU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CLEAR Secure (NYSE: YOU) in the last few weeks:

11/24/2025 – CLEAR Secure had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – CLEAR Secure had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/12/2025 – CLEAR Secure was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/10/2025 – CLEAR Secure was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2025 – CLEAR Secure had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – CLEAR Secure had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – CLEAR Secure had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – CLEAR Secure was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

11/2/2025 – CLEAR Secure was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2025 – CLEAR Secure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2025 – CLEAR Secure was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – CLEAR Secure had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – CLEAR Secure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – CLEAR Secure had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $264,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 193,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,794.68. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

