Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Director Sells $152,500.00 in Stock

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) Director Alex Hamilton sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067.48. This represents a 97.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 168,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.63% and a negative net margin of 4,253.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mangoceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mangoceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGRX Free Report ) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Mangoceuticals worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGRX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mangoceuticals in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mangoceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mangoceuticals currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

