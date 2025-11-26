Vinod Khilnani Sells 216 Shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) Director Vinod Khilnani sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $48,392.64. Following the sale, the director owned 23,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,770.72. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESE traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.99. The stock had a trading volume of 281,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,023. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.17 and a 12 month high of $229.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.29 and a 200 day moving average of $199.35.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.19. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

ESE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth $90,067,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 345.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,699,000 after buying an additional 548,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,210,000 after acquiring an additional 398,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

