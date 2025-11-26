Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Sells 35,572 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 35,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $2,852,162.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,112.50. This represents a 26.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Neil Gregory Almstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 71,928 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $6,001,672.32.

On Friday, October 3rd, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 55,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $3,632,750.00.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0%

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,474,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,735. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.60. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 96.5% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 868.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

