Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Director Ron Stern Sells 850,000 Shares

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) Director Ron Stern sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ondas Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of ONDS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. 114,649,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,382,467. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%. Ondas has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ondas in the second quarter valued at $14,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 109.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,415,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,549 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Ondas in the second quarter worth about $11,123,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 1,325.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,859 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ondas by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONDS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Ondas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ondas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Featured Stories

