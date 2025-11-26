Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.28. 31,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 245,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEO. Zacks Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $8.20 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Get Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEO

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.86%.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 669,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.