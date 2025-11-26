Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 103,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 361,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Imagine Lithium Trading Down 16.7%
The company has a market cap of C$8.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
About Imagine Lithium
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Imagine Lithium
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Insiders Are Snapping Up This AI Stock—Is a Big Bounce Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Imagine Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagine Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.