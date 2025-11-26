Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $4.60. Dominos Pizza UK shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 5,841 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Dominos Pizza UK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Dominos Pizza UK alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DPUKY

Dominos Pizza UK Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.

Dominos Pizza UK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dominos Pizza UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominos Pizza UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominos Pizza UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.