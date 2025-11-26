Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.63. 69,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 480,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised Green Thumb Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.98 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

