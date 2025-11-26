Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.4560, with a volume of 408950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Upstream Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.89.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Upstream Bio had a negative net margin of 4,366.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstream Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upstream Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,650,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Upstream Bio by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 867,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 577,473 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the third quarter worth $10,816,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upstream Bio by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,944,000 after buying an additional 271,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstream Bio by 57.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 235,958 shares during the period.

About Upstream Bio

(Get Free Report)

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstream Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstream Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.