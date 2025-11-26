Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 227,803 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 227,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,400,988.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,346,180 shares in the company, valued at $88,229,007. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Tuesday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 235,971 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $1,505,494.98.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 100 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $649.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 24,453 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $158,944.50.

On Monday, October 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,403 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $401,738.15.

On Friday, October 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 46,696 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $278,308.16.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 154,383 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $924,754.17.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 144,266 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $887,235.90.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 109,675 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $690,952.50.

On Monday, October 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 220,535 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $1,367,317.00.

On Thursday, October 16th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 12,844 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $78,348.40.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,817. The firm has a market cap of $888.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a negative net margin of 2,963.54%.The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,100,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 787,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 704,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 564,537 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 979.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 560,342 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.6% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,526,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 519,374 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIR

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.