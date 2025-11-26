Insider Selling: ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) Director Vinod Khilnani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $653,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,819.32. This trade represents a 12.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ESE stock traded down $4.44 on Wednesday, hitting $212.99. 281,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.17 and a twelve month high of $229.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.25.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.19. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,067,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 345.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,699,000 after purchasing an additional 548,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,210,000 after buying an additional 398,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,784,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

