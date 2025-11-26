Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Director Sells $1,022,900.00 in Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,778.82. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Insmed Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of INSM traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.30 and a 200 day moving average of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.05. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $209.77.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $194.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Insmed from $139.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.53.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Insmed by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

