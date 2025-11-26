ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,100,000.00 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward Bagley sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 140,668 shares in the company, valued at $422,004. The trade was a 83.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ClearOne Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of ClearOne stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,646. ClearOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.28.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 120.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ClearOne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ClearOne presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Articles

