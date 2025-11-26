Michael Benkowitz Sells 22,500 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.66, for a total value of $10,657,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.43, for a total transaction of $10,584,675.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.07, for a total transaction of $10,171,575.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.25, for a total transaction of $9,658,125.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.50, for a total transaction of $9,393,750.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $9,616,725.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.35, for a total value of $9,907,875.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.24, for a total transaction of $10,130,400.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.80, for a total transaction of $9,490,500.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.35, for a total value of $9,367,875.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $9,012,600.00.

Shares of UTHR traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $488.43. 329,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,336. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $492.62. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $443.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.73.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $317,617,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $136,453,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,219,000 after purchasing an additional 419,588 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,876,000 after acquiring an additional 364,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,533,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

About United Therapeutics



United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

