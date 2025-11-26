August Troendle Sells 59,025 Shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August Troendle sold 59,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.78, for a total value of $35,874,214.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 774,602 shares in the company, valued at $470,787,603.56. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Medpace Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $606.60. 305,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $554.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.13. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $626.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 24.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Medpace by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
