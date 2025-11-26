Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.06, for a total transaction of $5,346,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,877,772.86. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.43. 329,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,336. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $492.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.73.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. F m Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

