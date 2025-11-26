Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.4970. Approximately 28,718,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 39,601,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACHR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

The company has a current ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 3.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 45,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $337,184.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 334,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,393.68. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 5,479 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $41,037.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 161,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,807.27. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,936. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 13.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 37.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 342.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 34.4% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

