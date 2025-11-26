JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $308.53 and last traded at $308.0940. Approximately 7,900,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 9,355,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $838.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.6% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 72,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,758,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 35,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.