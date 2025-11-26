Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $174.87 and last traded at $172.3550. Approximately 5,244,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,716,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 target price on shares of Vertiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

