ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,055.00 and last traded at $1,040.97. Approximately 1,570,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,675,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,003.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Trading Up 3.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $409.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,005.10 and a 200 day moving average of $845.94.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.857 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

