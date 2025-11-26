AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading 5.5% Higher – Here’s Why

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $590.54 and last traded at $586.37. 3,428,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 7,028,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $556.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on APP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.27.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.43. The firm has a market cap of $198.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.18, for a total transaction of $117,836.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,167.22. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $1,393,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,954.44. This trade represents a 38.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,284 shares of company stock worth $169,199,575. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 39.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,954,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,852,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $951,541,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,108,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after buying an additional 1,769,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

