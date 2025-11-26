QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s Why

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $166.25 and last traded at $165.14. 7,944,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 8,804,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.20. The firm has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672.85. This represents a 71.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,791 shares of company stock worth $27,781,124. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

