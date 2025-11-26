Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 25,535,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 49,492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9832.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLRY. Wall Street Zen raised Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray Brands

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tilray Brands by 33.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tilray Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 87,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilray Brands by 73.3% during the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tilray Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Featured Stories

