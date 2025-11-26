Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 18,324,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 21,414,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Richtech Robotics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Richtech Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Richtech Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Richtech Robotics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $518.62 million, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of -4.13.

In other Richtech Robotics news, COO Phil Zheng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $511,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,000. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richtech Robotics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Richtech Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Richtech Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Richtech Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Richtech Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Read More

