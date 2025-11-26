Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Up 6.5% – Time to Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.63 and last traded at $94.69. 13,474,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 15,232,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.97 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

