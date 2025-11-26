Xtra-Gold Resources (TSE:XTG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.47 and last traded at C$3.46, with a volume of 19300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.39.

Xtra-Gold Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Xtra-Gold Resources (TSE:XTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.65 million during the quarter.

Xtra-Gold Resources Company Profile

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp is a gold exploration company with a substantial land position in the Kibi Gold Belt. The Kibi Gold Belt, which exhibits many similar geological features to Ghana’s main gold belt, the Ashanti Belt, has been the subject of very limited modern exploration activity targeting lode gold deposits as virtually all past gold mining activity and exploration efforts focused on the extensive alluvial gold occurrences in many river valleys throughout the Kibi area.

