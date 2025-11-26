Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $161.03 and last traded at $159.99, with a volume of 14316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.56.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $1.9134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
