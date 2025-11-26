Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWVGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $161.03 and last traded at $159.99, with a volume of 14316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.56.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $1.9134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 643.0% during the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

