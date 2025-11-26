Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $210.00 and last traded at $205.2870. Approximately 25,809,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 16,078,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.89.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.46. The firm has a market cap of $585.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,275,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2,062.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after buying an additional 4,681,626 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 333.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

