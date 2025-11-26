IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.43 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 26,712,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 25,530,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $94.00 price objective on shares of IREN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price target on IREN in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on IREN from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IREN presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 4.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.51 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 86.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Situational Awareness LP boosted its stake in shares of IREN by 90.1% in the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,254,000 after buying an additional 3,034,254 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IREN in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,228,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its position in IREN by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 3,621,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,979,000 after purchasing an additional 355,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IREN by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,341,000 after purchasing an additional 936,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IREN by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,956,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

