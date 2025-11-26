Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $426.94 and last traded at $426.58. 62,999,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 100,263,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Baird R W raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.03.

Tesla Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 284.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 82,606 shares of company stock valued at $33,554,102 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

