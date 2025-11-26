Life & Banc Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Life & Banc Split Price Performance
LBS stock traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,537. Life & Banc Split has a 52 week low of C$6.65 and a 52 week high of C$11.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.12.
