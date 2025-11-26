Life & Banc Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Life & Banc Split Price Performance

LBS stock traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,537. Life & Banc Split has a 52 week low of C$6.65 and a 52 week high of C$11.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.12.

Get Life & Banc Split alerts:

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

To provide holders of Preferred shares with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price on the maturity date. To provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash distributions4 and the opportunity for capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.