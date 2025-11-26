Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Datadog stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,458,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,765. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day moving average of $141.36. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 510.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $189.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 887.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 315.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $246,131.20. The trade was a 96.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,633,802.44. The trade was a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,388,750 shares of company stock worth $238,336,716. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

