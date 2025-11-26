Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AvalonBay Communities stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.94. 608,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,805. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.92.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

