ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ACI Worldwide stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ ACIW traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.86. 883,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,028. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $482.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. ACI Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 79.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,659,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,726,000 after buying an additional 4,280,684 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,336,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,277,000 after buying an additional 107,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,732,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,448,000 after buying an additional 825,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,677,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,004,000 after acquiring an additional 105,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $200,774.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 96,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,017.93. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

