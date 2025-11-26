NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 1.1% on Analyst Downgrade

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $8.60 to $6.90. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIO traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.4420. Approximately 85,670,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 59,710,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

NIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Macquarie set a $5.30 target price on NIO in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,700,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,120,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $91,440,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $89,952,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $79,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 589.46% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

