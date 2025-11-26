Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 1.6% After Insider Selling

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $41.38 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 10,816,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 20,695,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

Specifically, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $766,537.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 902,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,704,592.30. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,163,199.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 461,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,740,219.10. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 41,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,698,438.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,274,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,797,164.95. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RKLB. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rocket Lab from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -110.34 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The company had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,918,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 44.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 992,777 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 306,713 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 91.3% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 196,107 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,536 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 128,907 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.