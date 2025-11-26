Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.2050, with a volume of 752545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,253.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%. The business had revenue of $784.51 million during the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Nikita Shah sold 131,856 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,571,723.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,123.76. The trade was a 47.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ted C. Nark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $586,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 291,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,859.88. This trade represents a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,856 shares of company stock worth $2,743,724. Corporate insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Further Reading

