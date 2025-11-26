Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at €22.38, but opened at €23.39. Stevanato Group shares last traded at €23.35, with a volume of 58,673 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 71,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

