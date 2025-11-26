Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Shares Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) were down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.52. Approximately 271,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 123,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMQ shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cormark downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Trilogy Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$968.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 60.98 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in mineral exploration. The company focuses on exploring and developing its mineral resource properties, which include the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP or UKMP Projects), in the Ambler mining district located in Alaska, the United States.

