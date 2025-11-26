JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 121,959 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 40,274 shares.The stock last traded at $102.9150 and had previously closed at $99.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,221,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 845,276 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,581,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 174,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 259.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.