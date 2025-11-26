Firstgroup PLC Unsponsored ADR (FGROY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on January 14th

Firstgroup PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0232 per share on Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 282.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
Firstgroup Price Performance
OTCMKTS FGROY remained flat at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Firstgroup has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.31.
About Firstgroup
