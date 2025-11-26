Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOEGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Cboe Global Markets has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.45. The stock had a trading volume of 346,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $187.30 and a 12 month high of $262.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.19.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Read More

Dividend History for Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

