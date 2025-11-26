Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Cboe Global Markets has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CBOE traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.45. The stock had a trading volume of 346,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $187.30 and a 12 month high of $262.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.19.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

