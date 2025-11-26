Marks and Spencer Group PLC (MAKSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on January 16th

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Friday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 4.4%
MAKSY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 101,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,520. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $11.51.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
