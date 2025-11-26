Land Securities Group Plc (LDSCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0069 per share on Monday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 412.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
Land Securities Group Stock Up 3.6%
OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,182. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.
About Land Securities Group
