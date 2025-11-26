Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.12 and last traded at $67.03. Approximately 343,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,263,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.22.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 5.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.75.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.22. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,248. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,648 shares in the company, valued at $619,261.20. This trade represents a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

