Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $182.42 and last traded at $183.0650. 38,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 391,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.59 and a 200 day moving average of $188.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 617.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 164.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.