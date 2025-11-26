TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Up 7.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.1820. 5,285,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 45,049,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WULF shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on TeraWulf from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WULF

TeraWulf Stock Up 6.7%

The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.09). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The company had revenue of $50.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the third quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in TeraWulf by 366.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TeraWulf by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TeraWulf by 135.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.