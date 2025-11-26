Head-To-Head Survey: Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) & Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) and Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Bunzl has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgford Foods has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bunzl and Bridgford Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunzl N/A N/A N/A Bridgford Foods -3.19% -5.81% -4.72%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunzl 0 5 1 3 2.78 Bridgford Foods 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bunzl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bunzl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bunzl and Bridgford Foods”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunzl $15.05 billion 0.61 $640.23 million N/A N/A Bridgford Foods $227.36 million 0.30 -$3.38 million ($0.80) -9.53

Bunzl has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgford Foods.

Summary

Bunzl beats Bridgford Foods on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. It also provides food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, contract caterers, food processors, commercial growers, and the leisure sector; and gloves, boots, hard hats, ear and eye protection, and other workwear, as well as cleaning and hygiene supplies, and asset protection products to industrial and construction, and ecommerce sectors. In addition, the company offers chemicals and hygiene paper to cleaning and facilities management companies, and industrial and public sector customers; gloves, masks, swabs, gowns, bandages, and other healthcare related equipment; and healthcare devices to hospitals, care homes, and other facilities serving the healthcare sector. Further, it provides packaging and other store supplies to retail chains, boutiques, department stores, home improvement chains, office supply companies, and related e-commerce sales channels. Bunzl plc was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products. It provides frozen food products to food service and retail customers through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and snack food items to supermarkets, mass merchandise, and convenience retail stores through customer-owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Bridgford Foods Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Bridgford Industries Incorporated.

