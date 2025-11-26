Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) CEO John May II Sells 11,106 Shares

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) CEO John May II sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total transaction of $5,553,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 112,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,496.24. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DE stock traded down $26.34 on Wednesday, hitting $471.79. 4,190,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.28 and a 200 day moving average of $491.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $403.01 and a 12 month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $11,104,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.85.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

